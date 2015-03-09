© 2022 KUAF
2015 for KUAF not only marks 30 years as an NPR affiliate, but it also marks the 25th anniversary for Kyle Kellams, KUAF's News Director, as host of our local newsmagazine Ozarks at Large. To celebrate these anniversaries, we have quite a few special events planned. Stay tuned to this space for more information.

Thirty Years of NPR on KUAF

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 9, 2015 at 1:52 PM CDT

Three people instrumental in bringing NPR to KUAF...Rick Stockdale, PJ Robowski and Dan Ferritor...recently discussed the earliest days of NPR programming at the station.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories KUAF History
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
