2015 for KUAF not only marks 30 years as an NPR affiliate, but it also marks the 25th anniversary for Kyle Kellams, KUAF's News Director, as host of our local newsmagazine Ozarks at Large. To celebrate these anniversaries, we have quite a few special events planned. Stay tuned to this space for more information.
Thirty Years of NPR on KUAF
Three people instrumental in bringing NPR to KUAF...Rick Stockdale, PJ Robowski and Dan Ferritor...recently discussed the earliest days of NPR programming at the station.