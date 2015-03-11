Butterfield Trail Village Opens New Facilities

Arkansas freshman U.S. Senator Tom Cotton defends a letter he and 46 other GOP Senators sent to Iranian leaders, which critics say was an attempt to derail negotiations over that country's nuclear program. Members of an Arkansas House committee move forward on a bill that would allow concealed handguns to be carried on state-owned parking lots. Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville opens two new multi-million-dollar facilities, and more flu-related deaths occur in the state as flu season winds down.

MUSIC: "The World Ender" Lord Huron