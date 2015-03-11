Butterfield Trail Village Opens New Facilities

Arkansas freshman U.S. Senator Tom Cotton defends a letter he and 46 other GOP Senators sent to Iranian leaders, which critics say was an attempt to derail negotiations over that country's nuclear program. Members of an Arkansas House committee move forward on a bill that would allow concealed handguns to be carried on state-owned parking lots. Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville opens two new multi-million-dollar facilities, and more flu-related deaths occur in the state as flu season winds down.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.