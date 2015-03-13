© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Senate Moves on Teacher Hours, Election Issues

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published March 13, 2015 at 11:53 AM CDT

The Arkansas Senate passes bills to allow teachers to work more hours in a given year and to allow sitting U.S. Senators and Representatives from the state to run for re-election and for President in the same election year. Fort Smith parks officials ask the public for suggestions of names for two new parks. And another top official at the University of Arkansas has announced their plans to leave the campus after the current academic year.

