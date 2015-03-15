© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

All the Colors

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published March 15, 2015 at 9:31 AM CDT

Here is our list of clips included in our montage of things multi-colored:

  1. A song from the soundtrack of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat
  2. Presenting NBC, in Living Color
  3. The theme song to the sketch comedy show In Living Color
  4. A commercial for Crayola crayons
  5. "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
  6. Dorothy discovers a horse of a different color in The Wizard of Oz
  7. Taste the rainbow in a vintage Skittles commercial
  8. "Mark Rothko" Dar Williams
  9. Light Bright commercial
  10. "Coat of Many Colors" Dolly Parton

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
