All the Colors
Here is our list of clips included in our montage of things multi-colored:
- A song from the soundtrack of Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat
- Presenting NBC, in Living Color
- The theme song to the sketch comedy show In Living Color
- A commercial for Crayola crayons
- "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" Israel Kamakawiwoʻole
- Dorothy discovers a horse of a different color in The Wizard of Oz
- Taste the rainbow in a vintage Skittles commercial
- "Mark Rothko" Dar Williams
- Light Bright commercial
- "Coat of Many Colors" Dolly Parton