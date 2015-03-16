Arkansas House Moves on Schools, State Agency Rules

This year's session of the Arkansas Legislature continues, with the House approving a bill regarding rules for public schools near public enrollment charter schools and a measure to codify a voter-approved amendment to the state constitution. Plus, the Jones Center gets a grant to help support scholarships for memberships and meeting space for non-profits, and to expand its youth programming.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.