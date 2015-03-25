Dozens of Arkansas Highway Projects Delayed

The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department temporarily withdraws 56 highway projects in the state because of lingering uncertainty regarding the federal Highway Trust Fund. Tax cuts for lower income Arkansans fail a state House committee. And, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has its eyes on building a new regional headquarters in Springdale.
