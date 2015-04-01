Oklahoma Earthquake Risk Increasing, New Study Shows

New research on the sharp increase of earthquakes occurring in north-central Oklahoma reveals the potential for larger quakes in the future. Jacqueline Froelich talks to lead scientist, Daniel McNamara, about the study as well as any potential impacts on Arkansas.
