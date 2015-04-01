© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Oklahoma Earthquake Risk Increasing, New Study Shows

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 1, 2015 at 1:01 PM CDT
ok_quake.jpg
Oklahoma USGS

New research on the sharp increase of earthquakes occurring in north-central Oklahoma reveals the potential for larger quakes in the future. Jacqueline Froelich talks to lead scientist, Daniel McNamara, about the study as well as any potential impacts on Arkansas.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich