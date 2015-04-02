Changes Being Made to Contentious Religious Freedom Bill

State lawmakers worked into the night Wednesday to make changes to HB 1228 after Governor Hutchinson refused to sign the bill into law in its form originally passed by the legislature. Another bill allowing for creation of a Ten Commandments monument on the state capitol grounds awaits the governor's signature. Several properties in Washington County have been nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places, including the landmark telephone booth in Prairie Grove. And the UA System has announced a familiar face will serve as interim chancellor of the UA Fayetteville after current chancellor G. David Gearhart retires later this year.

MUSIC: "Cable" Reptar