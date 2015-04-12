Ghost Children of Tanzania

Tanzanian children born with albinism are at risk of being hunted and killed for ritual use, according to the United Nations and Red Cross. Fayetteville resident, Joy Fox, who spent this past winter volunteering in a rural Tanzania Catholic sanctuary where such children are safely kept, talks about her effort to raise public awareness about their plight and well as critical funds.
