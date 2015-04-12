© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Ghost Children of Tanzania

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 12, 2015 at 9:30 AM CDT
joy_fox_.jpeg
Courtesy, Joy Fox
/

Tanzanian children born with albinism are at risk of being hunted and killed for ritual use, according to the United Nations and Red Cross. Fayetteville resident, Joy Fox, who spent this past winter volunteering in a rural Tanzania Catholic sanctuary where such children are safely kept, talks about her effort to raise public awareness about their plight and well as critical funds. 

MUSIC: Miles Away by The Maine

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich