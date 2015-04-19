Leverett Elementary in Fayetteville is one of 11 new schools of innovation in Arkansas, collaborative experimental public learning environments with the goal of lifting student achievement. Leverett Principal Cheryl Putnam assesses their first year and takes us into one of her STEM classrooms.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.