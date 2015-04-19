© 2022 KUAF
UA Lets Freedom Ring

KUAF
Published April 19, 2015 at 3:44 PM CDT
Antoinette Grajeda
As part of its commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the Civil War, the Arkansas Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission is sponsoring activities celebrating the passage of the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which abolished slavery. Yesterday, the commission invited churches, public buildings, educational institutions and individuals around the state to “Let Freedom Ring” by ringing bells 13 times at 1300 hours. The Special Collections Department at the University of Arkansas was among the participants.

