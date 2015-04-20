Immigrant Resource Center Opens in Springdale

The collaborative effort, which opened Saturday, is an attempt to create a clearinghouse of information for issues pertaining to immigrants. Officials with Whirlpool announce settlements with all but two landowners affected by pollution at the company's shuttered refrigerator manufacturing plant in Fort Smith. And two U.S. Army privates who were victims of a 2009 shooting in Little Rock have been awarded the Purple Heart.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.