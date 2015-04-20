© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks-Born Writer Returns

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 20, 2015 at 2:59 PM CDT

The latest novel by Steve Yates, The Teeth of the Souls, is set in the author's hometown of Springfield, Mo. in the years directly following the Civil War. A sequel to his previous book, it is a story about a forbidden romance between a businessman and a former slave. The author recently returned to northwest Arkansas as a guest of the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective, and while he was in the area, he stopped by the Carver Center for Public Radio.

MUSIC: Never Be Alone by Shawn Mendes

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
