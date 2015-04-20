Ozarks-Born Writer Returns
The latest novel by Steve Yates, The Teeth of the Souls, is set in the author's hometown of Springfield, Mo. in the years directly following the Civil War. A sequel to his previous book, it is a story about a forbidden romance between a businessman and a former slave. The author recently returned to northwest Arkansas as a guest of the Ozark Poets and Writers Collective, and while he was in the area, he stopped by the Carver Center for Public Radio.
