Glamping in the Ozarks with Wanderlust Adventures

If your idea of camping is a bit more glamorous than a tent and a sleeping bag, then Wanderlust Adventures has just the thing for you. The recently launched Fayetteville business has four fully remodeled and equipped 1970s Airstream and Argosy trailers with more on the way. Owners Juliette Sherin and Chris Breeding find members of their fleet through traditional methods, like the internet, but also by scouring roadside fields for long forgotten trailers and motor homes.

MUSIC: Hang Loose by Alabama Shakes