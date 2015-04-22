UAMS, Razorbacks Partner On Sports Medicine

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the University of Arkansas athletics department have developed a sports medicine fellowship program for physicians interested in diagnosing and treating sports-related illness and injury. A workshop focusing on cemetery restoration will be held in Fayetteville this weekend. Also, Walton Arts Center receives a sizable donation for its Fayetteville expansion project, and the Endeavor Foundation awards nearly a million dollars in grant funding to improve access to health care for some of the area's residents who are most in need.

