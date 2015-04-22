UAMS, Razorbacks Partner On Sports Medicine

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and the University of Arkansas athletics department have developed a sports medicine fellowship program for physicians interested in diagnosing and treating sports-related illness and injury. A workshop focusing on cemetery restoration will be held in Fayetteville this weekend. Also, Walton Arts Center receives a sizable donation for its Fayetteville expansion project, and the Endeavor Foundation awards nearly a million dollars in grant funding to improve access to health care for some of the area's residents who are most in need.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.