NW Ark. College Teams Place Well in Governor's Cup

Teams from John Brown University and the University of Arkansas bring home thousands of dollars and potential for further wins from Wednesday's Donald W. Reynolds Governor's Cup business Plan Competition in Little Rock. The fourth-annual Dickson Street Pup Crawl is coming up next week, but available spots are filling up fast. And a sizable recall has been issued for pork products from a local meat processing facility.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.