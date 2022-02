Joseph Israel grew up in Fayetteville and even though his career has taken him to places like Tuff Gong Studios in Kingston, Jamaica he still feels very close to his hometown. Sunday night he'll perform at George's Majestic Lounge and this week he came to the Firmin Garner Performance Studio to talk about his latest music and perform the song Overcome. His musical friends Rochelle Bradshaw and Chris Meredith were also in the studio.