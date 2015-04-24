Local Artist Requests A and P Funding For Murals

Fayetteville artist Jason Jones recently made a request for money from the city's Advertising and Promotion Commission to expand upon the idea of his "Shop Local" mural created last year. And the FLW Tournament continues on Beaver Lake today despite a stormy start this morning.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.