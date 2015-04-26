© 2022 KUAF
Bass Tournament Begins at Beaver Lake

Published April 26, 2015 at 9:20 AM CDT
Today, more than 150 of the world’s best bass-fishing professionals and co-anglers are in Northwest Arkansas to compete in the Walmart FLW Tour at Beaver Lake presented by Rayovac. This four-day tournament is the third of the 20th anniversary season of the Walmart FLW Tour. Competitors could earn as much as $125,000 cash in the pro division. Yesterday, one of those competitors, Casey Martin, stopped by the studio to share stories about his life as a professional fisherman.

