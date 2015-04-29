Mo’ Morels. Go Mushroom Hunting with Ozarks at Large

“They’re definitely the holy grail of the mushroom world.”

Foragers Eric Henry and Brett Scott of Fayetteville take us into the woods on a hunt for morels. Often found in the shadow of Ash trees in Northwest Arkansas, more associated with Sycamores in Missouri, morels are a chef’s dream. Morels have an earthier, richer taste than your average supermarket mushroom. Devotees will spend hours scouring the forest floor in search of these delicate edibles. The common or yellow morel is what you’re most likely to find in this region. The season for searching runs from early April to mid-May. Prime morel spots or “honey-pots” are closely guarded secrets. Listen to hear whether Ozarks at Large hit the ‘shroom jackpot, or went home empty-handed. For more information: http://morelhunters.com.

MUSIC: "To Be Young" Two Wounded Birds