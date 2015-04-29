Rogers Police Successful in Cultivating Minority Community Trust

Way before Ferguson, Missouri and Baltimore, Maryland— now icons of minority unrest— the Rogers, Arkansas police department has been reaching out to minority communities via public forums since 2012. We attend a recent gathering, coordinated by the Rogers/Lowell Chamber of Commerce, to talk with the new Rogers Police Chief about the endeavor.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.