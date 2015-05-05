© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Department of Justice Drops Appeal of Federal Ruling Against Ozarks Swine CAFO Financials

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 5, 2015 at 2:30 PM CDT
doj__hog_cafo.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

The U.S. Department of Justice has withdrawn an appeal challenging a federal court decision finding that millions of dollars in federal loan guarantees backing an industrial swine breeding operation are illegal. The farm is located a few miles upstream from the Buffalo National River Park, which last year hosted 1.3 million recreationists.

Judge Marshall’s decision to suspend the loan guarantees can be found here.

More information on the battle to block industrial farming on the Buffalo can be found here.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich