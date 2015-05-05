Department of Justice Drops Appeal of Federal Ruling Against Ozarks Swine CAFO Financials

The U.S. Department of Justice has withdrawn an appeal challenging a federal court decision finding that millions of dollars in federal loan guarantees backing an industrial swine breeding operation are illegal. The farm is located a few miles upstream from the Buffalo National River Park, which last year hosted 1.3 million recreationists.

Judge Marshall’s decision to suspend the loan guarantees can be found here.

More information on the battle to block industrial farming on the Buffalo can be found here.

