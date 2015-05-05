© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

More Than Just Films Celebrated in Bentonville This Week

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published May 5, 2015 at 2:21 PM CDT
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The Bentonville-Bella Vista Chamber of Commerce has declared this week "Small Business Week" to honor the contributions of small businesses to economies large and small. Beaver Lake officials plan to expand on a successful life jacket loaner program. Another concert is added to this year's lineup at the Walmart AMP, and early voting begins today in Eureka Springs, Fort Smith and Crawford County.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories daily headlines
Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
