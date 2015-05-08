Bentonville Community Center Hosts Soft Opening

The facility, more than six years in the making, is open for the next few weeks to those who have purchased premiere memberships. The community center has its grand opening June 6. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department withdraws nine projects from its June bid letting. So far this year, the department has withdrawn 70 such projects with a total value of about $282 million. U.S. Senator Tom Cotton casts the only dissenting vote on a measure that would give Congress final review over a nuclear arms deal with Iran brokered by President Obama. And the CEO of USA Truck issues a statement regarding his leave of absence from the Van Buren-based trucking firm.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.