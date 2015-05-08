Bentonville Community Center Hosts Soft Opening

The facility, more than six years in the making, is open for the next few weeks to those who have purchased premiere memberships. The community center has its grand opening June 6. The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department withdraws nine projects from its June bid letting. So far this year, the department has withdrawn 70 such projects with a total value of about $282 million. U.S. Senator Tom Cotton casts the only dissenting vote on a measure that would give Congress final review over a nuclear arms deal with Iran brokered by President Obama. And the CEO of USA Truck issues a statement regarding his leave of absence from the Van Buren-based trucking firm.