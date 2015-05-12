Bone Marrow Drive Begins in Fayetteville

Fort Smith officials prepare to collect debris left behind by the weekend's storm activity. Happy Hollow Elementary in Fayetteville hosts a bone marrow drive to help find a donor for a parent of two of the school's students who is fighting Hodgkin's lymphoma. NorthWest Arkansas Community College decides against pursuing sanctioned sports. And the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks seeks teens to volunteer during its summer teen volunteer program.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.