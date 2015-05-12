Wage Theft and What it Means for Workers

Workers rights campaigner Kim Bobo says wage theft is widespread and goes largely unprosecuted. The founder and former executive director of Interfaith Worker Justice was in Northwest Arkansas last week, and stopped by to talk to Ozarks at Large. According to a 2009 study from the Economic Policy Institute, as much as $60 billion may be illegally withheld from workers each year in the US. Kim Bobo says although wage theft most affects financially vulnerable members of our community, the problem is widespread. Bobo says common forms of wage theft are non payment of overtime, not giving workers their last paycheck after leaving a job, not paying for all the hours worked, not paying minimum wage and misclassifying workers as independent contractors.

MUSIC: "Battle Royal" Gordon Jenkins