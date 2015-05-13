One Book, One Community Selection Announced

Springdale officials name an interim police chief to take over after current chief Kathy O'Kelley retires. The University of Arkansas has picked Outcasts United: An American Town, A Refugee Team and One Woman's Quest to Make a Difference as this year's selection for the One Book, One Community project. The Fort Smith airport receives nearly $592,000 to bolster its fire protection. And speed tables aren't on the horizon in Fort Smith after recent action by the city's board of directors.

