One Book, One Community Selection Announced

Springdale officials name an interim police chief to take over after current chief Kathy O'Kelley retires. The University of Arkansas has picked Outcasts United: An American Town, A Refugee Team and One Woman's Quest to Make a Difference as this year's selection for the One Book, One Community project. The Fort Smith airport receives nearly $592,000 to bolster its fire protection. And speed tables aren't on the horizon in Fort Smith after recent action by the city's board of directors.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.