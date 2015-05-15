Congressional Medal of Honor Veterans Visit Northwest Arkansas

Nine Congressional Medal of Honor recipients who served in the Vietnam, Korean, Afghanistan wars were flown to Northwest Arkansas this week, hosted by Walmart’s Home Office. The medalists, widely celebrated for their valor, are also dedicated teachers, delivering talks to public events and schools across the U.S.
