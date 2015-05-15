© 2022 KUAF
Congressional Medal of Honor Veterans Visit Northwest Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 15, 2015 at 4:12 PM CDT
Nine Congressional Medal of Honor recipients who served in the Vietnam, Korean, Afghanistan wars were flown to Northwest Arkansas this week, hosted by Walmart’s Home Office. The medalists, widely celebrated for their valor, are also dedicated teachers, delivering talks to public events and schools across the U.S.

Biographies of Congressional Medal of Honor Recipeints can be found at: http://www.cmohs.org/

