State to Deliver Funding For Arkansas Charter Schools Campuses
A new law, passed by the Arkansas Legislature this past session, will bolster financial support to Arkansas public-enrollment charter schools to lease, purchase, renovate, repair, or even build new campus facilities. We visit a northwest Arkansas charter school, the K-12 Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers (photo) to gather reaction, and also hear from a UA education reform scholar about the historical facilities funding disparity between traditional schools and charters.