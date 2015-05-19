© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Teen Vaping Rises

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 19, 2015 at 2:03 PM CDT
teen_vaping.jpg
Jacqueline Froelich
/

Vaping, or smoking electronic cigarettes, among American teens tripled last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control. But with Arkansas leading the nation in tobacco use, what does that portend for teen vaping?

You can find easy to understand infographic facts on youth nicotine use at sosprojectprevent.com  

Or visit the Arkansas Dept of Health tobacco prevention page.

MUSIC: "Blue Roz" Milt Jackson and Wes Montgomery.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich