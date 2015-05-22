Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Rain or Shine, Here Comes Memorial Day
KUAF |
By Becca Martin Brown
Published May 22, 2015 at 12:45 PM CDT
Becca Martin Brown, with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette, says the unofficial launch of summer comes with a myriad of outdoor activities including an anticipated opening in Fort Smith.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.