© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Learning More About NWA Homelessness

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published May 24, 2015 at 8:17 AM CDT

The 2015 Northwest Arkansas Point-in-Time Homeless Census breaks down the statistics of homelessness in Benton and Washington counties. Kevin Fitzpatrick, the director of the Community and Family Institute at the University of Arkansas says the numbers also allow us to get past the statistics.

MUSIC: "Home" by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes

dun_homeless_extra.mp3
Kevin Fitzpatrick also talked to us about ideas that could reduce the number of people living outside and he offered some examples of areas using innovative means to help reduce homelessness.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams