Learning More About NWA Homelessness
The 2015 Northwest Arkansas Point-in-Time Homeless Census breaks down the statistics of homelessness in Benton and Washington counties. Kevin Fitzpatrick, the director of the Community and Family Institute at the University of Arkansas says the numbers also allow us to get past the statistics.
MUSIC: "Home" by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes
Kevin Fitzpatrick also talked to us about ideas that could reduce the number of people living outside and he offered some examples of areas using innovative means to help reduce homelessness.