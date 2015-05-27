© 2022 KUAF
Medicaid Applicants Not Receiving Timely Notice

May 27, 2015

A representative from Legal Aid of Arkansas has noticed more clients having issues with receiving timely notice on their Medicaid applications. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, a Medicaid agency usually has 45 days to process an application. If the application requires a disability determination, the agency can take 90 days. However, it may take longer for the state to determine someone’s eligibility if required documents aren’t provided on time.

