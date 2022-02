Jim Woodruff and his partners have been planting pine and other plants on 1,800 acres for more than 30 years. Woodruff aspires to inspire other's love for the outdoors and conservation. Last year, Artex Ranch was recognized by the Beaver Watershed Alliance as a Guardian of the Year. Artex is also a lifetime member of the Arkansas Forestry Association's Tree Farm Program.

