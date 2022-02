Dr. Donald Steinkraus explains why insects sting and how best to avoid becoming a victim. He says most stings are a defense mechanism and to steer clear of wasp nests and bee hives where momma bugs are watching over their brood. He also takes one for the team and stings himself with a honey bee from his backyard hive and says it feels a bit like a hot match head on the skin.

MUSIC: "Honey Bee" Lucinda Williams