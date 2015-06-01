Area Police Departments Seek Grant for Body Cameras

Fayetteville, Springdale and Washington County law enforcement are applying for a joint grant that would result in the three agencies to equip many of their officers with body-worn cameras. Walmart helps out with disaster relief efforts in Texas and Oklahoma. The Illinois River Watershed Partnership uses grant funding to construct a new type of phosphorus removal structure to help improve water quality in the Illinois River Watershed. And sales tax collections are up for the first third of the year in Fort Smith.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.