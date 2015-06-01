Area Police Departments Seek Grant for Body Cameras

Fayetteville, Springdale and Washington County law enforcement are applying for a joint grant that would result in the three agencies to equip many of their officers with body-worn cameras. Walmart helps out with disaster relief efforts in Texas and Oklahoma. The Illinois River Watershed Partnership uses grant funding to construct a new type of phosphorus removal structure to help improve water quality in the Illinois River Watershed. And sales tax collections are up for the first third of the year in Fort Smith.