Digging Up Swirl Ware

Noted Eureka Springs potter, Stephen Beacham is curating a special historical museum exhibit of handmade clayworks dating back to the early 20th century. Among the pieces are "swirl ware" created in the Kaolin tradition, made from clay dug out of nearby caves.
