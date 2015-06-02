Digging Up Swirl Ware

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 2, 2015 at 2:04 PM CDT
Noted Eureka Springs potter, Stephen Beacham is curating a special historical museum exhibit of handmade clayworks dating back to the early 20th century. Among the pieces are "swirl ware" created in the Kaolin tradition, made from clay dug out of nearby caves.

The collection is on display in the Eureka Springs Historical Museum. 
Spring Street Studio pottery can be seen at Zarksgallery.com.

