Summer Reading for Summer Conversation

Clint Schnekloth, pastor and author, is an avid reader. He has assembled a summer reading list of books he thinks could spur interesting conversation at the beach and at the campsite. Two of his picks discuss religion and faith and the third examines how the brain works.

The three books Clint Schnekloth suggested:

The Fear of Islam by Todd H. Green One Nation Under God by Kevin M. Kruse What Should We Do with Our Brain? by Catherine Malabou.

