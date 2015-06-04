© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Summer Reading for Summer Conversation

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 4, 2015 at 2:16 PM CDT

Clint Schnekloth, pastor and author, is an avid reader. He has assembled a summer reading list of books he thinks could spur interesting conversation at the beach and at the campsite. Two of his picks discuss religion and faith and the third examines how the brain works.

The three books Clint Schnekloth suggested:

  1. The Fear of Islam by Todd H. Green
  2. One Nation Under God by Kevin M. Kruse
  3. What Should We Do with Our Brain? by Catherine Malabou.

MUSIC:"Brand New Start" Concrete Knives

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
