Flurry of Marshallese Adoptions in Arkansas Raises Red Flags

A surge in private adoptions of U.S.-born Marshallese infants in northwest Arkansas led award-winning journalist Kathryn Joyce, an expert on international adoption and child trafficking, to travel to the Ozarks to investigate. We talk with Joyce about her findings, as well as with Melisa Laelan, a northwest Arkansas Marshallese community leader who is monitoring the situation.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.