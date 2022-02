What did the Illinois River look like--and act like--three hundred years ago? We go to the river with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission District Fisheries Supervisor Jon Stein to learn about what fish we've lost over the centuries, ones we've gained, and one in particular that is threatening an invasion.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has a colorful online brochure on Arkansas Fish, free to download here.

