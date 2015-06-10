Same-Sex "Window Marriages" Authorized

Pulaski County Sixth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Wendell Griffen has authorized that hundreds of same-sex marriage licenses issued a little over a year ago be recognized by the state. The couples had flocked to county courthouses immediately after Arkansas's ban on same-sex marriage was struck down. Gay marriage, as well as those licenses, were stayed a week later by the Arkansas Supreme Court. We get reaction from attorney Cheryl Maples, who filed suit seeking to get the “window marriages” validated, as well as from Zeek Taylor, the first gay man in Arkansas to legally marry his long-time partner, Dick Titus.

You can read Judge Griffen’s decision here.