Age-Appropriate Computer Education

KUAF | By Sarah Whites-Koditschek
Published June 11, 2015 at 12:06 PM CDT

The Task Force on Computer Science Education is one of many task forces created by Governor Asa Hutchinson. Sarah Whites-Koditschek from our content partner KUAR in Little Rock speaks with Anthony Owen, the Arkansas Department of Education’s newly appointed coordinator for the state’s computer science initiative. Owen answered questions about the task force, and other computer science education efforts in the state since a 2015 bill requiring computer science courses be taught in every high school. 

