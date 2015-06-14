© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Who Wants Candy?

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published June 14, 2015 at 9:15 AM CDT

June is, apparently, National Candy Month and we salute the sugary treats with our Sunday montage. The clips included are:

  1. Bow Wow Wow with I Want Candy/li>
  2. Lucy and Ethel trying to keep a job on I Love Lucy/li>
  3. Dick Van Dyke creating new candy in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang/li>
  4. Gene Wilder creating new candy in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory/li>
  5. Sammy Davis singing Candy Man/li>
  6. John Candy annoying Steve Martin in Trains, Planes and Automobiles/li>
  7. Jon Hamm as Don Draper making a pitch in Mad Men/li>
  8. Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump
  9. The Archies singing Sugar Sugar

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Sunday Morning Montage
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams