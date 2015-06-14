Who Wants Candy?

June is, apparently, National Candy Month and we salute the sugary treats with our Sunday montage. The clips included are:

Bow Wow Wow with I Want Candy/li> Lucy and Ethel trying to keep a job on I Love Lucy/li> Dick Van Dyke creating new candy in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang/li> Gene Wilder creating new candy in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory/li> Sammy Davis singing Candy Man/li> John Candy annoying Steve Martin in Trains, Planes and Automobiles/li> Jon Hamm as Don Draper making a pitch in Mad Men/li> Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump The Archies singing Sugar Sugar