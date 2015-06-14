Who Wants Candy?
June is, apparently, National Candy Month and we salute the sugary treats with our Sunday montage. The clips included are:
- Bow Wow Wow with I Want Candy/li>
- Lucy and Ethel trying to keep a job on I Love Lucy/li>
- Dick Van Dyke creating new candy in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang/li>
- Gene Wilder creating new candy in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory/li>
- Sammy Davis singing Candy Man/li>
- John Candy annoying Steve Martin in Trains, Planes and Automobiles/li>
- Jon Hamm as Don Draper making a pitch in Mad Men/li>
- Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump
- The Archies singing Sugar Sugar