Arkansas' Shifting Elections
Published June 16, 2015 at 12:27 PM CDT
Arkansas' primary elections in 2016 will be earlier than before, March 1st. We asked Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics what, if any, effect this shift may have on candidates and voters.
MUSIC: "Closer" Lemon Jelly
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.