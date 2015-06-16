Cicadas in the Ozarks This Year? Probably Not.

Washington County officials name the person who will fill the recently vacated position of chief of staff in the county administration. Cicadas may appear this summer in parts of Arkansas, but not in northwest Arkansas. Greenwood is named the safest place to live in Arkansas. Also, home sales are up for the first five months of the year in Benton and Washington counties.
