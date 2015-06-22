Fayetteville Parks and Rec Seeks Input

Construction begins on a sidewalk connection in Fayetteville between Root Elementary and Crossover Road. Meanwhile, the city's parks and recreation department prepares to hold a public input meeting to hear residents' priorities for outdoor recreation capital improvement projects. Two area fire stations have been included on the National Register of Historic Places, the state's unemployment rate remained unchanged in May, and the Arkansas Department of Workforce services receives a multi-million dollar federal grant to bolster workforce training efforts.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.