Leadership Seminar Scheduled in Bentonville

A pair of contributions to the Bentonville Police Department in memory of former chief James Allen has resulted in a one-day seminar for school, business and law enforcement leaders. University of Arkansas officials have announced the process by which a new chancellor will be selected for the Fayetteville campus. A new leader is chosen at the NWA Children's Shelter, and this year's inductees to the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame have been announced.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.