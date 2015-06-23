Leadership Seminar Scheduled in Bentonville

A pair of contributions to the Bentonville Police Department in memory of former chief James Allen has resulted in a one-day seminar for school, business and law enforcement leaders. University of Arkansas officials have announced the process by which a new chancellor will be selected for the Fayetteville campus. A new leader is chosen at the NWA Children's Shelter, and this year's inductees to the Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame have been announced.

MUSIC: "Union Man" The Cate Brothers