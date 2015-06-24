An Ozark Mountain Waltz

Fern Croley Jones has written an Ozarks romance, based on letters and postcards written by her mother, a resident of Sugar Mountain during the Great Depression in rural Washington County. The book, available in local libraries, is going into its third printing. We go to Sugar Mountain to visit the 81-year old author.
MUSIC: "Wildwood Flower" by David Grisman and Tony Rice
