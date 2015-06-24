Fort Smith Southside to Change Mascot, Fight Song

The Arkansas Secretary of State's office confirms that the Libertarian Party of Arkansas has submitted enough signatures for ballot access in 2016. The Fort Smith Board of Education votes to end use of the Rebel as mascot and "Dixie" as fight song for Southside High School. Unexpected issues with hydropower turbines at Beaver Lake causes the Army Corps of Engineers to release flood waters through the dam's spillway gates. And enplanements dipped slightly in May for the area's two regional airports, though XNA has seen more travelers in the first five months of the year when compared to 2014.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.