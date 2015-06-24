Fort Smith Southside to Change Mascot, Fight Song

The Arkansas Secretary of State's office confirms that the Libertarian Party of Arkansas has submitted enough signatures for ballot access in 2016. The Fort Smith Board of Education votes to end use of the Rebel as mascot and "Dixie" as fight song for Southside High School. Unexpected issues with hydropower turbines at Beaver Lake causes the Army Corps of Engineers to release flood waters through the dam's spillway gates. And enplanements dipped slightly in May for the area's two regional airports, though XNA has seen more travelers in the first five months of the year when compared to 2014.