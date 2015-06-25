The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs has developed a new strategic plan to be the leading advocate for the state’s quarter of a million veterans-- and their families. We hear from the plan’s architect and visit a state-run veterans nursing home to illustrate progress.
